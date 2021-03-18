Kremlin: Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Clearly' Show Lack of Desire to Improve US-Russia Ties

"I do not want to make any wordy comments on this. I will only say that these statements by the US president are very bad. He clearly does not want to improve relations with our country, we will take it as a premise", Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Biden told ABC News that Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential vote. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.
Late on Tuesday, the US intelligence released a new report, alleging that Putin authorised the Russian government's "influence operations" to undermine then-Democratic candidate Biden during the 2020 election and to exacerbate political divisions in the US. According to media reports, the US may roll out new Russia sanctions over the alleged interference as early as the next week. Moscow qualified the report as "an unsubstantiated hoax".
On Wednesday, the ministry said that Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, was invited to Moscow for consultations "in order to analyse what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States."
All comments
Show new comments (0)