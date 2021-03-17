US Will Be Direct With Russia in Areas of Concern, White House Says

"As you know, there is an ongoing review and while we have announced the key conclusions from an intelligence community assessment on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, there is an ongoing review of other areas where we have ongoing concerns," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"At the same time, we have areas where we believe we can work together," she continued, mentioning the recent five-year renewal of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and addressing nuclear proliferation.
"We hope there is opportunity there, but our relationship will look different" from the prior administration of US President Donald Trump, Psaki said. "We will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and as the president said last night, certainly the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken. We'll have more on that soon."
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
