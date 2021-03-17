Moscow Summons Russian Envoy to US for Consultations to Analyse Future Ties With Washington

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been invited to Moscow for consultations, to determine the prospects of the future relationship with Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the minsitry's website. She went on to assert that Moscow is interested in avoiding any "irreversible degradation" of the bilateral ties, provided the Americans "acknowledge the associated risks".
Zakharova stressed Moscow's intention to work out possible ways of improving the relationship that "Washington has itself sent into a stalemate in recent years".
“The new American administration has been in power for two months, and a symbolic 100-day anniversary is just round the corner, which is an appropriate milestone to try and assess what the Biden team is successful in, and what it’s not”, the spokeswoman said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
