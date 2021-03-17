Russia Has Nothing to Do With Campaigns Against Any US Presidential Candidates, Kremlin Says

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that Moscow did not try to influence the American presidential election, slamming the US intelligence report on the matter as baseless.
"We do not agree with the conclusions of this report with regard to our country. Russia did not interfere in the previous elections and did not interfere in the elections mentioned in this report in 2020. Russia has nothing to do with any campaigns against any candidates. In this regard, we consider this report incorrect, it is absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated", Peskov told reporters.
He also noted that in recent years, every US president has started their term with imposing sanctions against Moscow, adding that the actions of Russia's opponents are "hard to predict".
Tensions between the two nations grew on Tuesday, when a declassified report from the National Intelligence Council was published, accusing Russia of waging a disinformation campaign against then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in a bid to influence the 2020 presidential election.
The report also claimed that China, Cuba, Iran, and Hezbollah tried to interfere in the vote.
