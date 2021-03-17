Russian Embassy in Washington: US Intel Accusations Against Russia of Election Meddling Groundless

The US intelligence accusations against Russia of alleged election meddling are groundless, the Russian embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.
"The document prepared by the US intelligence community is yet another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes. The conclusions of the report on the conduct by Russia of influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services in their correctness. No facts or concrete evidence of such claims is provided," the embassy said on Facebook.
The US National Intelligence Council claimed in a Tuesday report that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and directed an alleged state effort to manipulate the heated 2020 presidential election in favour of former US President Donald Trump. The report also added that there were no "persistent" Russian efforts to gain access to election infrastructure.
“We assess that… Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President [Donald] Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US,” the report said.
The Russian embassy said that with these allegations, the United States is trying to shift the responsibility for the internal political destabilization onto foreign actors.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied US accusations of election meddling as absurd attempts to demonize Russia and divert attention from actual cases of fraud and political corruption.
