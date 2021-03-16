Register
14:07 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman holding a copy of the free trade agreement (FTA) stands next to national flags of China and Australia (File)

    US Won't 'Leave Australia Alone' in Canberra's Trade War With China, Biden's 'Asia Tsar' Says

    © AFP 2021 / LUKAS COCH / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105122/10/1051221022_0:230:4405:2708_1200x675_80_0_0_e3c7c02672daa51538098b8252816a7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103161082358897-us-wont-leave-australia-alone-in-canberras-trade-war-with-china-bidens-asia-tsar-says/

    Relations between China and Australia soured last year, when Beijing imposed 80 percent tariffs on Australian barley imports in retaliation for Canberra's demand for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

    The US National Security Council's Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell, has described the normalisation of Chinese-Australian ties as a precondition for Washington taking any substantial step to improve its ties with Beijing.

    "We have made clear that the US is not prepared to improve relations in a bilateral and separate context at the same time that a close and dear ally is being subjected to a form of economic coercion", Campbell said during a video-link summit of the Quad nations, including Australia, India, the US, and Japan.

    He underscored that the White House is "not going to leave Australia alone on the field", referring to US President Joe Biden who was "very direct" with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, saying that "we stood together on this".

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020.
    REUTERS/Issei Kato
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020.

    The coordinator, who is sometimes referred to as Biden's "Asia tsar", pointed out that Washington had indicated to both Australia and China "at the highest levels" that the White House is "fully aware of what's going on" in current Beijing-Canberra ties.

    "[…] We are not prepared to take substantial steps to improve relations [with China] until those policies are addressed and a more normal interplay between Canberra and Beijing is established", Campbell emphasised.

    The remarks come amid strained bonds between China and Australia that deteriorated in May 2020, when Beijing imposed 80 percent tariffs on barley imports from Australia in retaliation for Prime Minister Morrison's demand for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

    China then slapped similar tariffs on Australian coal, copper, wine, and lobster, and in December Beijing banned timber imports from the Australian states of South Australia and Tasmania after some pests were detected in the inbound cargo.

    Four Chinese Navy submarines (L) and warships attend an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy on April 23, 2009 off Qingdao in Shandong Province
    © AFP 2021 / POOL / Guang Niu
    Pentagon Planners Fear US Would ‘Lose Fast’ in China Conflict as PLA Blunts Preferred Warfare Model
    Australian farmers called on Trade Minister Simon Birmingham to approach the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and oppose China's moves, with Birmingham saying that Canberra was "considering all dispute settlement options".

    As far as Washington-Beijing tensions are concerned, they escalated under the Trump administration, as the US and China engaged in a trade row, slapping duties on each other's goods.

    Washington additionally accused Beijing of an espionage campaign, targeting Chinese tech giants, including Huawei, which came amid the White House's claims that Beijing tried to conceal the COVID-19 pandemic, allegations that China rejects.

    Related:

    China Tells Australia to Drop 'Cold War Mentality' Before Talks Can Resume
    New Zealand's Nanaia Mahuta to Step Up Role in China-Australia Diplomatic Spat Ahead of Major Summit
    Indian Sailors Stranded in Chinese Waters Amid Australia-China Trade War Seek Gov't Intervention
    Tags:
    tensions, trade, relations, Scott Morrison, US, China, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse