Stoltenberg: NATO Sees No Direct Military Threats From Russia, China

"I was asked about whether I see any threat against NATO allies from China or from Russia. I don't see any imminent threat of a military attack against any NATO ally", Stoltenberg said while addressing the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee on Security and Defence.
According to the alliance's head, one of the reasons for that, is that NATO is based on the idea that if one ally is attacked, it will trigger the response from the whole alliance.
"That's one of the main reasons why we have been able to preserve peace in Europe for more than 70 years", Stoltenberg underlined.
Secretary-General previously stated in February that NATO's 2010 Strategic Concept requires update since it does not take into account the rise of China and the deterioration of relations with Russia.
Russia has repeatedly voiced its concern about the alliance's increased military presence in Europe and eastward expansion. The Kremlin has emphasised that Russia poses no threat to other nations, but that it will not ignore actions which endanger its national interests.
All comments
Show new comments (0)