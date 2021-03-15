EU Nations Considering Starting Talks With Producers of Russia's Sputnik V, Reports Suggest

Four EU nations are eager to start talks, the source specified. To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 50 countries.
In February, Hungary became the first EU country to approve the world's first vaccine against coronavirus. Slovakia, Serbia, Montenegro, San Marino, and North Macedonia followed suit.
Earlier this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is promoting Sputnik V in foreign markets, announced it would be able to supply the coronavirus vaccine to 50 million EU residents starting from June after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives it a green light.
The EMA is currently conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V.
According to the analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V published in The Lancet, Sputnik V has a 91.6-percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19.
