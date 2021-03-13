Armenia's President, Prime Minister Discuss Possibility of Holding Snap Elections

"The president and the prime minister discussed the current situation in the country and the solutions for the internal political crisis. The holding of snap elections was touched upon as a possible solution," the press service said in a statement.
A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals.
The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Pashinyan’s request to dismiss Gasparyan was turned down by Sarkissian, and the prime minister said that he would submit another request.
