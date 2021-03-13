Register
02:21 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A missing sign outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham, London Wednesday March 10, 2021 during the continuing search for Sarah Everard who has been missing for a week

    Murder of Sarah Everard Prompts Online Outpouring of Abuse, Harassment Stories

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082325776_0:20:2951:1680_1200x675_80_0_0_39e1fb5afce71f384bc0d7559ded4a7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103131082329294-murder-of-sarah-everard-prompts-online-outpouring-of-abuse-harassment-stories/

    Earlier, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service announced that it had filed charges against serving Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens for the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive initially disappeared last week while walking home alone after leaving a friend’s house in London’s Wandsworth borough.

    Thousands of individuals have begun to voice their own experiences with abuse and harassment in public spaces after initial reports began to surface surrounding the shocking disappearance of Everard.

    Many on social media have recounted their own personal experiences at work or in the general public, while others have even exchanged notes on the habitual steps they take before going outdoors alone, especially at night.

    The detainment of Couzens, who had been with the Metropolitan Police since 2018, and had been assigned to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command since last February, has only heightened concerns and feelings of an ever-present threat.

    From facing catcalls and being followed, some netizens detailed how they use their keys as a potential weapon in the event that someone attempts to attack them, as others discussed how they opted to stick to routes that were well-lit at night.

    “This is a constant preoccupation of women and girls of all ages; I am 74 and still go through the mental risk assessment each time I am out on my own especially, but not exclusively, at night,” Twitter user Linda Redford wrote in a post. “I taught the same to my daughters. Fear passed on from woman to girl [through] generations.”

    One individual highlighted an app they used that sends a text message with the person’s exact location to an emergency contact when the application detects a “panic scream.” Similar online applications have been launched by ride-share companies.

    Another netizen remarked that they often take the “long way home” as opposed to taking shortcuts through alleyways. “I’m 14, I should be worrying about wether [sic] my crush likes me back, or the next math test, I should not be worry [sic] about wether I will make it home safely or not,” they wrote.

    For television and radio presenter Shelagh Fogarty, Everard’s disappearance prompted her to recount all the instances in which she experienced sexual harassment, dating back to when she was just 10 years old.

    “This is what women face. This and worse. Throughout our lives,” Fogarty wrote. “It’s shit. It’s frightening. It has to stop.”

    Alice Birdwood, a project manager based in Manchester, England, recalled an instance when she crossed the street to avoid a group of men, and one of the men “threatened to slash me for not walking past.”

    Men also joined the discussions, underscoring that the rising argument of “not all men” are bad is tired and beside the point, as violence against women has remained heightened.

    Jay Rayner, a London local, remarked online that when he finds himself walking behind a woman on a quiet street, he “always” crosses the road and tries to “accelerate as quickly as possible.”

    “I am a big man and absolutely aware [of] what my silhouette looks like in the darkness,” he added.

    Mandu Reid, the leader of the British Women’s Equality Party who is running for mayor of London, told The New York Times that the Everard case has been a reminder of the violence that women constantly face.

    “We’re scared, we’re shaken and we’re intimidated,” Reid said. “While we have been confined to our homes, going out for walks has been an important release. … Now this has happened, and we feel under threat and under siege.”

    The latest developments surrounding the Everard case came as the UK branch of the UN Woman issued a report that found over 70% of women within the UK had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces. It also found that globally, every 10 minutes an adolescent girl dies as a result of violence.

    Related:

    Feminist MP Reads Out List of Murdered Women as Sarah Everard Case Sparks Lively Social Media Debate
    British Cop Suspected of Kidnapping Sarah Everard Hospitalised With Head Injuries
    Reclaim the Streets Organisers Clash With Metropolitan Police Over Lawfulness of Sarah Everard Vigil
    UK Police Confirm Human Remains Found Outside London Are Those of Sarah Everard
    Sarah Everard: Police Watchdog Probes Met Over 'Indecent Exposure' Incident by Suspected Murderer
    Tags:
    sexual violence, threats, Abuse, Social Media, Sarah Everard, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse