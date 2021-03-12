Turkey, Egypt Restart Diplomatic Ties After Lengthy Hiatus, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Says

In August 2013, Egypt and Turkey recalled their ambassadors from Ankara after a months-long diplomatic crisis linked to the overthrow of then-President Mohammed Morsi, which Ankara condemned.
"We have contacts both at the level of intelligence and foreign ministries with Egypt. Diplomatic-level contacts have started," Mevlut Cavusoglu told in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency and TRT.
Ankara also stands ready to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Turkish top diplomat added.
"There is no reason not to improve our relations with Saudi Arabia. If it takes a positive step, we will take it too. The same applies to the UAE," Cavusoglu said.
The two countries' relations had deteriorated following the overthrow of Ankara's ally Morsi in July 2013. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan harshly condemned the actions of the Egyptian military against supporters of the ousted president.
