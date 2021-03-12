Kremlin Is Concerned Over Growing Civilian Fatalities in Myanmar

"We consider the situation concerning. We are worried about the information that we receive on the growing number of civilian fatalities. This causes concerns. We follow the developments very closely," Peskov told reporters.
Asked whether Russia plans to suspend military cooperation with Myanmar in light of the growing violence, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow "is analysing the situation."
Earlier this week, the UN Security Council strongly condemned Myanmar's military for using violence against peaceful demonstrators. On 11 March, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said that the European Union was ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar.
On 1 February, Myanmar's military toppled the country's elected government, citing fraud in the November elections. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, are currently under arrest. The coup sparked mass protests with people taking to the streets to reject the military’s rule. At least 50 people have been killed since the army began a massive crackdown on protesters.
