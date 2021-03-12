Moscow Calls on US to Respect UN Headquarters Host Obligation, Let Delegation Head Arrive

"Without ensuring equal working conditions for all the experts of the UN member states, there is no practical meaning in holding both organizational and substantial sessions of the commission. In this regard, we demand from the US authorities to radically reconsider their policy, to resume responsible fulfillment of their obligations of the host state of the UN headquarters, and to allow US entry to the head of the Russian delegation for participating in the work of the commission," Zakharova said at a briefing, noting that the UN Secretariat is making effort to resolve the situation.
Qualified Russian experts used to take part in sessions of the UN Disarmament Commission in New York before 2019 when the US government stopped issuing entry visas for the head of the Russian delegation, Zakharova recalled.
