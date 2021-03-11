US Expects 'Difficult' Talks With Chinese Diplomats in Alaska Next Week - State Dept

"This will be a difficult conversation, [but] will be frank in explaining how Beijing's actions and behavior challenge the security, the prosperity, the values of not only the United States but also our partners and allies," Price said during a press briefing. "On the flip side of that coin, we also will explore avenues for cooperation that are in our interest."
Price said he expects US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to raise issues concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade and the origins of the novel coronavirus.
Price explained the Biden administration expects China to demonstrate seriousness to change the tone in the bilateral relationship. The US-China relationship is multifaceted and predicated on competition, he added.
On March 18, Blinken and Sullivan will be in Alaska to meet with China's Central Commission Office for Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in order to discuss US-China bilateral relations.
