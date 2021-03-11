Ankara-Moscow Talks on S-400 Joint Production Ongoing, Turkish Industry Minister Says

"Speaking about S-400, there are two packages – the first regards purchasing finished systems, the second – their joint manufacturing. Russian colleagues are in negotiations with the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries. We do not see any obstacles to work with any country in the sphere of technology. We would be glad to work out projects with Russia that meet both countries’ interests," Varank said.
He went on to say that Turkey was undertaking a large-scale effort to develop its own air-defence missile systems.
Turkey's purchase of the seminal Russian air-defence systems became a flashpoint of tension in the US-Turkish relationship since July 2019. Washington demanded that Ankara refuse the deal and purchase American Patriot systems instead, threatening to cancel F-35 deliveries. Ankara has so far resisted, even in the face of sanctions on its defence sector, imposed in December 2020.
