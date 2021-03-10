Russian Embassy in UK Made Representation to London Over Programmes of Influence on Media

"On 10 March, the Embassy made a representation to the UK Foreign Office in connection with documents related to this department that appeared on the Internet, which reveal the existence of a large-scale programme of the UK government to systematically influence the Russian-speaking media scene ... The reaction of the UK side cannot be called constructive", the embassy says.
The Russian embassy explained that the Foreign Office had not commented on the documents "which were not published by the UK government in due course."
"For our part, we have to admit that this only reinforces the impression of the systematic work of the UK in the media scene against Russia", the embassy said.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova touched upon the leaked Foreign Office documents about how the UK government manually controls the work of various media publications, and also formed a network of agents of influence in the Russian-speaking segment of social networks. According to Zakharova, this concerned, in particular, news websites Meduza and Mediazona.
