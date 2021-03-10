Register
18:11 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan sitting extreme right, and on screen bottom left, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, bottom right, speak during a ceremony as they have remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor of Akkuyu power plant in Mersin province on the Mediterranean coast, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Erdogan called the plant a symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation.

    Putin, Erdogan Announce Launch of Construction of Power Unit 3 of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082307918_0:175:3187:1968_1200x675_80_0_0_3776761aa4f4f0cf8b77294afe10fc8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103101082307965-putin-erdogan-announce-launch-of-construction-of-power-unit-3-of-akkuyu-npp-in-turkey/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Akkuyu NPP is Turkey's first-ever nuclear power plant. It will have four nuclear units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors with the capacity of 1200 megawatt each. Rosatom oversees the construction of the NPP.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday announced the start of the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant’s energy unit 3 in Turkey’s Mersin province.

    They pressed symbolic red buttons symbolising the start of the construction in Turkey. The event was held via a video format.

    According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the construction of the fourth power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will begin in 2022.

    "Today we are experiencing a day of pride together, we are starting to build the third power unit. Next year, we will start building the fourth. This is an important step from the point of our energy security. I hope the nuclear power plant will give us cheap and reliable energy. As many as 186 students have already successfully studied and returned to Turkey. Akkuyu NPP will give a new impetus to the development of our economy", Erdogan said, speaking via videoconference at the launch ceremony of the third power unit construction.

    Putin and Erdogan Agree to Meet

    Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person, adding that they have not seen each other for a long time and this must be done "in the near future."

    "Turkey intends to continue cooperation with Russia on major regional problems such as Syria, Libya, Karabakh. I hope we will be able to meet in person soon," Erdogan said, addressing Putin via video link.

    "Agreed. We haven't seen each other for a long time, we need to do this in the near future," Putin replied.

    The successful implementation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey will bring Ankara-Moscow energy cooperation to a new level, Putin added.

    "The flagship project will not only bring bilateral cooperation in the energy sector to a qualitatively new level, but, in general, will further promote the multi-field Russian-Turkish partnership, strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between the people of our countries", Putin said.

    A view of the construction site of Turkey's first nuclear power plant 'Akkuyu', pictured during the opening ceremony in the Mediterranean Mersin region on April 3, 2018. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the construction of the $20 billion dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant though a video link from Ankara where Putin is on an official visit.
    © AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM MESE
    A view of the construction site of Turkey's first nuclear power plant 'Akkuyu', pictured during the opening ceremony in the Mediterranean Mersin region on April 3, 2018. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the construction of the $20 billion dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant though a video link from Ankara where Putin is on an official visit.

    The Russian president also said that joint Russian-Turkish efforts made the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in accordance with the agreed schedule possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Even the well-known difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic could not prevent the consistent implementation of the Akkuyu project", Putin said.

    Russia and Turkey agreed in 2010 that a Rosatom subsidiary will build the nuclear plant. The third reactor was granted construction authorisation in November.

    There are plans to build a total of four reactors with a combined generating capacity of 4,800 megawatt.

    Tags:
    Akkuyu NPP, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse