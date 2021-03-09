Biden to Meet Virtually With Leaders of Quad Countries Friday Morning - White House

"On Friday Morning, President Biden will meet virtually with his counterparts in the Quad - Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister of Australia, formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007," Psaki said. "The Quad has met regularly at the working and foreign ministers level, however, Friday will be the first time the quad is meeting at the leaders level."
The four leaders plan to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest and exchange views on cooperation areas. In addition, the sides will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and equitable access to vaccines, climate change and maritime security.
