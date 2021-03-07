Register
09:52 GMT07 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK border

    UK May Relax EU Imports-Related Border Checks Amid Decline in Bilateral Trade

    © CC BY 2.0 / Manuel Gonzalez Noriega
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105342/12/1053421227_0:240:2560:1680_1200x675_80_0_0_4e48e7fff0385159b32953af9374f3c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103071082276339-uk-may-relax-eu-imports-related-border-checks-amid-decline-in-bilateral-trade/

    The EU's statistical office, Eurostat, pointed out earlier this year that the UK's share of imports from the 27-country bloc had declined from 17% to 14% since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

    The UK government is considering easing post-Brexit border checks on food and other imports from the EU amid concerns that they may damage trade and result in serious shortages in British supermarkets, The Observer reports.

    The newspaper has quoted unnamed government sources as saying that Brexit Minister David Frost may allow "lighter touch" controls on EU imports as of 1 April.  

    He is also reportedly mulling scaling down plans for full customs checks, including physical inspections, set to come into force on 1 July.

    According to one of the sources, Frost is calling for "a review of the timetable to ensure that we are not imposing unnecessary burdens on business" although it was "early in the process and no decisions have been made".

    Another insider expressed alarm that if the government goes ahead with more checks on imports, exporters will be unprepared "and on this side we are not ready for that either".

    "We have already seen exports badly affected. The next nightmare could be imports", the source warned.

    The remarks came after Chancellor Rishi Sunak told The Observer that the Cabinet tried to address the issue, adding, "the systems and IT are all on track but we are keeping everything under review to make sure it is all as smooth as possible".

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London

    He spoke after a survey conducted by the UK's Food and Drink Federation last week revealed a 45% drop in the country's exports since 1 January.

    Economists, however, say that it remains unclear whether the decline in UK-EU trade is the result of the post-Brexit deal or fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I have a hard time deciding what is the impact of Brexit and what is simply down to the impact of coronavirus. […]   There were so many stories about companies that had trouble exporting or importing after Brexit and a lot of hauliers were reluctant to deal with the customs issues, so there must have been an impact", Gilles Moec, chief economist with the French insurer Axa, was cited by the Financial Times as saying.

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK Foreign Secretary Raab Takes Long-Term Brexit View as EU Erects Obstacles to Trade
    In late December, London and Brussels finally concluded a trade and cooperation agreement that specifically stipulates zero tariffs on the movement of goods between British and European markets.

    Since the deal came into force on 1 January, there have been reports about EU-UK trade being disrupted by "higher shipping costs, transportation delays, health certificate requirements, and more complex customs requirements at the border".

    Related:

    It's Not The Brexit Deal People Voted For, But it Protects UK's Sovereignty, Political Analyst Says
    Transition Period in EU-UK Relations Ends, Post-Brexit Ties Deal Enters Into Force
    Warning for French Fishermen? Five UK Warships Deployed to Channel After Brexit Deal Enters Force
    Not Over Yet? French MEP Says Brexit Deal May be ‘Modified’ if EU Parliament Finds it ‘Lacking’
    Tags:
    border checks, trade, deal, Brexit, EU, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse