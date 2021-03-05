Russia's Sputnik V Rises to 2nd Place in Terms of Countries' Approvals

The producer of the vaccine took to Twitter to announce the news.
#SputnikV is now the world's second most popular #CovidVaccine in terms of regulatory approvals. Thank you for this vote of confidence! pic.twitter.com/dYYqLYUYs8— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 5, 2021
The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently ranked first in the world in terms of the number of approvals, licensed in 49 countries, followed by Sputnik V with 45. Pfizer is ranked third with 43, followed by Moderna (19 countries), as well as three Chinese vaccines — Sinopharm (18), Sinovac (16), CanSino (4). The Johnson&Johnson vaccine ranks eighth, it was approved by 4 countries.
