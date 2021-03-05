How One of Ancient Egypt's Most Lovey-Dovey Pairs Looked - Artist Tries to Find Out Using AI

Dutch artist Bas Uterwijk has tried to find the answer to the question which has been puzzling Egyptologists and art lovers for centuries: what did Nefertiti really look like?
Historians say that the Queen of Egypt was nicknamed "Nefertiti" which is literally translated as "a beautiful woman has come".
Uterwijk used a form of artificial intelligence which allowed them to analyse portraits, sculptures and engravings and transmit the data to a modern photographic interpretation.
The artist, however, admits that his portraits rely more on his personal impressions.
"The method I use is often considered scientific, because of the very realistic aspect of the result. But most of my portraits are actually based on my impressions and are therefore subjective," Uterwijk said, according to The Africa Report.
The artist explains why he was drawn to this ancient Egyptian couple.
"Nefertiti and Akhenaten were a fascinating couple. I wanted to try and capture the Nefertiti and Akhenaten charisma, which can be felt in ancient works," the artist went on to say.
Uterwijk has more than 49,000 followers on Instagram where he gets feedback for his works of art. Some viewers criticise him for portraying historical figures in the way he does, saying his interpretation is not truthful.
