05 March 2021
    The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow

    US Rebukes Against Russia in Human Rights Sphere Are Unacceptable, Ambassador to US Says

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    by
    4111
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080829009_0:0:3118:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_8f8d73a120c7de11d9c64cb38c46d7f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103051082260349-russia-wants-to-boost-dialogue-with-us-on-syria-iran-deal-other-issues-ambassador-to-us-says/

    Washington has recently imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and organisations over the alleged mistreatment of Russian vlogger Alexey Navalny. Moscow, in its turn, said it was already preparing reciprocal measures it will introduce in response to the new US sanctions.

    The United States' rebukes against Russia on human rights are unacceptable, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday.

    "Particularly unacceptable are the rebukes in the human rights sphere. Nobody has the right to teach us how to live. Just look at the hysteria that has unfolded over the situation around Navalny," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

    "First, flat demands are made that we should plead guilty for the alleged "poisoning" of Navalny with a chemical weapon. At the same time, any counter arguments we put forward and requests for fact-based information we make are brushed off without any reasonable explanation. Then the US authorities impose yet another set of sanctions against Russia, never bothering to present evidence," the diplomat said.

    From his point of view, the calls for releasing Navalny are absurd and could be viewed as an interference in Russia's internal affairs.

    "No one turns a blind eye to the accumulated problems in bilateral relations. It is necessary to stop sanction threats, to resolve the issues of Russian diplomatic property, restore the activities of the Consulates General, providing us with the opportunity to work again with our compatriots who have been left without our assistance on the West Coast of the United States," Antonov added.

    In late February, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the Russian Consulate General in New York was still experiencing serious problems with internet communications a month after its telephone lines were disconnected. In mid-January, all city telephone lines of the Russian Consulate General in New York had been disconnected for several days. The mission said the US government linked the interruption to technical problems.

    Russia, US Should Unite Efforts in Addressing Global Issues, Antonov Says

    The ambassador stressed that Moscow and Washington should unite efforts on a number of issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and climate change.

    "It would be in the interests of our countries to unite efforts in countering the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, climate change, as well as in joint space exploration, environmental protection in the Arctic", the ambassador said.

    "The Russian Side expects a deeper dialogue on the regional issues. These include Syria, Afghanistan, the situation on the Korean peninsula, the restoration of work under the JCPOA, the situation in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Today we deem it a priority practical task to resume the full infrastructure of communication on the governmental track," Antonov said.

    The diplomat also stressed that the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a wider program of cooperation on international information security was still on the table.

    "We are particularly concerned about the lack of normal practice of communication between our legislators," he added.

    According to Antonov, "[i]t would be reasonable to consider convening a joint meeting of foreign and defence ministers. Such a setting contact would provide impetus for other channels of communication." 

    Speaking about the bilateral security dialogue, the diplomat stressed the need to "take into account emerging military technologies and other factors affecting strategic security."

    Alexei Navalny, Russia, US
