People Take to Yerevan's Streets to Protest Against Prime Minister Pashinyan

Sputnik comes live from Yerevan, Armenia where opposition supporters have resumed a rally against the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
This comes after the Armenian military issued a statement last week demanding that Pashinyan and his government resign.
The prime minister has been facing repeated calls to stand down for signing the agreement arranged by Russia to end fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army in the long-disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in November last year. Under the deal, some districts in the region came under Azerbaijani control.
