Register
09:50 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 11 April 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a SinoPharm production plant in Beijing.

    US Reportedly Working on COVID-19 Jab Strategy with 'Quad' Allies to Counter 'Chinese Influence'

    © AP Photo / Zhang Yuwei
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081403969_0:6:3071:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_221d383d8d4860b30bad9f39abbc78a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103031082241389-us-reportedly-working-on-covid-19-jab-strategy-with-quad-allies-to-counter-chinese-influence-/

    As China has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to over 45 countries, in the wake of continued accusations, spearheaded by Washington, that it initially mishandled the COVID-19 outbreak, its critics warn of Beijing’s attempt to allegedly expand its ‘soft power’ by leveraging the jabs.

    The United States is developing a plan with its 'Quad' allies Japan, India and Australia to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to offset perceived efforts by China to assert its influence in the region, reports the Financial Times.

    The White House has been engaged in talks throughout the past few weeks with other members of the Quad, a loosely-formed diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, according to sources cited by the outlet.

    The effort is ostensibly being led by White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, Kurt Campbell, who has held a flurry of meetings with ambassadors representing the member-countries, according to the report.

    ‘Exclusive Clique’

    The security grouping of the Quad came together to provide humanitarian assistance after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, which prompted then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to suggest that they form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

    China was not mentioned by name at the time, yet Abe’s proposal was widely believed to be aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Last autumn, Beijing voiced indignation over a so-called Quad meeting of foreign ministers from Japan, the US, India and Australia that Yoshihide Suga’s government hosted in Tokyo in October 2020, weeks after he became premier.

    In late February the United States, India, Australia and Japan held their first Quad meeting since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

    The virtual talks were hosted by new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, highlighting cooperation on issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the situation in Myanmar, and “advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

    In reference to the alliance, China has often reiterated that it is opposed to the formation of “exclusive cliques” which may harm the interests of third parties.

    China’s Vaccines 'On a Roll'

    As the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated and countries rush to roll out vaccination campaigns, in December last year China promised countries in Southeast Asia and Africa that they would have priority when Beijing’s home-grown vaccines were ready for distribution.

    A four-star general receives the Sinopharm vaccine from China during the first day of vaccinations against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Phnom Penh on February 10, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / TANG CHHIN SOTHY
    A four-star general receives the Sinopharm vaccine from China during the first day of vaccinations against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Phnom Penh on February 10, 2021.

    Currently, inoculations with Chinese vaccines have begun in more than 25 countries, with the shots delivered to another 11, according to an AP tally.

    China has said it is supplying “vaccine aid” to 53 countries and exports to 27.
    Most of China’s jabs are from Sinovac and Sinopharm, and rely on a traditional technology called an inactivated virus vaccine.

    ​In Europe, China is providing the jabs to countries such as Hungary and Serbia, with the latter the first country in Europe to start inoculating its population with the vaccines in January.

    In Asia, Pakistan became the first country to receive China's vaccine aid after a batch of doses developed by Sinopharm arrived in the country on 2 February.

    China is providing COVID-19 vaccines to 13 developing countries including Brunei, Nepal, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and the Palestinian territories in Asia.

    Beijing has been resolutely denying allegations that its “vaccine diplomacy” might “come at a cost”. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said China considered the vaccine a “global public good.”

    “I don’t see any linkage there… China should do more to help other countries, because it’s doing well,” said Wang Huiyao, president of the Beijing think tank, Centre for China and Globaliwation.

     

    Related:

    China Closely Following Russia’s Progress in Clinical Trials of COVID Vaccines, Ambassador Says
    COVID-19: China Competes With the US for Brazil Vaccine Market
    China Approves Public Use of Sinopharm Vaccine Against COVID-19 – Reports
    Von der Leyen Says Quest for COVID Vaccines is 'Not a Competition', But Calls China 'Systemic Rival'
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Antony Blinken, Shinzo Abe, Kurt Campbell, China, Vaccines, vaccines, vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse