Register
11:36 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photograph provided by the Indian Army, tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, 10 February 2021.

    Ladakh to Remain 'Sore Spot' in India-China Relations Despite Hardware Withdrawal, US Official Says

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082091216_0:22:2244:1285_1200x675_80_0_0_1226ec92f0104bbc4ee61152f504ed52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103031082240640-ladakh-to-remain-sore-spot-in-india-china-relations-despite-hardware-withdrawal-us-official-says/

    India and China have been withdrawing heavy machinery and some permanent structures erected along the Line of Actual Control during the Ladakh stand-off since 10 February. The two countries agreed last week to establish a hotline communication to avoid in the future the kind of clashes which have flared up in Ladakh.

    Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, the director for intelligence of US Indo-Pacific Command, has said that the Ladakh region "will continue to be a sore spot between the two nuclear powers [India and China]”, although he agrees that the likelihood of severe clashes between the two countries has receded and the continuing disengagement process in the area marks a lowering in tensions for the time being.  

    “The pullback of heavy equipment still does not alleviate the strategic distrust that emerged [at the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region], and the area will continue to be a sore spot between the two nuclear powers,” Studeman said addressing the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA) TechNet Indo-Pacific Conference on Tuesday.

    Studeman warned the countries that the world can no longer hide from the ramifications of an “ever more ambitious and aggressive China”.

    Rahul Gandhi
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sidheeq / Rahul Gandhi
    'Depsang is Gone': Rahul Gandhi Accuses India of Ceding Crucial Strategic Point to China
    "We have a taste of what it means to be led by China or to be deeply influenced by China," the director for intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command said.

    The American official emphasised that India has become more amenable to working with Indo-Pacific Command, especially in sharing information.

    “It's important we have reliable, secure info sharing tools we can provide. We have good intelligence service in the US. Other nations do not. We have an obligation to inform and warn them,” he says adding that he doesn't expect Indo-Pacific strategy to change under the Biden Administration.

    India is looking at new ways to cooperate with the US as it feels strong strategic threats and assertiveness from China, he added.

    United States Indo-Pacific Command is one of six geographic combatant commands defined by the Department of Defense's Unified Command Plan.

    Last week, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for 75 minutes on the issues concerning the border stand-off. Wang Yi said the two sides must cherish the present hard-won situation, jointly consolidate existing achievements, maintain the momentum of consultations and further ease the situation. The two ministers have also announced the setting up of a communication hotline to exchange views before things get out of hand.

    The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army stationed over 50,000 additional troops each at several friction points along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region after a major stand-off broke out over border infrastructure.

    The stand-off started in April 2020 over border infrastructure near Pangong Tso and escalated into a violent clash on 15-16 June, in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

    Related:

    China’s Xiaomi Pushes to Ramp Up Smartphone Production in India as Border Tensions Subside
    India, China Establish Hotline Communication to Cool Down Border Tension
    Ceasefire with Pakistan Gives India a Break to Restructure Forces Amid China Tensions, Analyst Says
    Tags:
    border clashes, Ladakh region, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Japan, South China Sea island, South China Sea coast, China, India, Indo-Pacific, US Indo-Pacific Command
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse