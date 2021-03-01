US Vows to Use All Tools to Counter China's 'Unfair' Trade Practices - Report

"The Biden Administration is committed to using all available tools to take on the range of China’s unfair trade practices that continue to harm US workers and businesses," the report, which was released by the US Trade Representative, said.
These detrimental actions, according to the report, include tariff and non-tariff barriers that restrict market access, forced labor, and subsidizing exports, among others. The US also accused China of coercive technology transfers, infringement of intellectual property, censorship and unfair treatment of American firms in numerous sectors.
The Biden administration will also make Uighur human rights a top priority, the report added, and vowed to work closely with US allies to address these issues.
Chinese officials have repeatedly denied US allegations of unfair trade practices and human rights abuses.
Last week, Biden’s nominee for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that rhe United States needs to think of China as a rival, trade partner and outsized player while at the same time cooperating with Beijing to address global challenges.
Since taking office on January 20, Biden has not committed to entirely doing away with the host of tariffs on Chinese goods placed by his predecessor. But he did speak on a two-hour telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.
