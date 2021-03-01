Register
19:33 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey February 1, 2021.

    Turkey's Erdogan Rips 'Systemic Racism' in Europe, Blasts Islamophobia

    © REUTERS / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081949997_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_50b19881bb0f6d3715248061ee345519.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103011082222248-turkeys-erdogan-rips-systemic-racism-in-europe-blasts-islamophobia/

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier engaged in a verbal rant on issues related to Islam's status in Europe with French President Emmanuel Macron, which led to the further deterioration of bilateral ties between the two countries, as the duo has also been at odds over a number of geopolitical issues.

    Addressing the nation on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused his attention on Islamophobic incidents in Europe, along with other issues such as the country’s vaccination drive, coronavirus fight, etc.

    “Although European leaders negate this, statistics show an uptick in religious and racial hate crimes. As of today, ‘cultural racism’ in quite a few European countries, primarily in France, has grown into systemic racism”, Erdogan pointed out.

    Relations between Turkey and France have hit an all-time low in recent months over President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islam and controversial caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, apart from long-standing discrepancies between the two countries on a number of political matters like the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkey’s oil and gas exploration bid in the Mediterranean, and others.

    In early October, Macron announced a programme to fight what he referred to as "Islamist separatism". In his speech, the president said France, which has the largest Muslim population across Europe, has to wake up to the hazards of “Islamist separatism”, with the latter, he emotionally recounted, holding its laws above all others, thereby creating a "counter-society".

    The government's plan was meant to address the interstate terrorism issue at large, following the numerous terrorist attacks France has seen in recent years.

    "Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country", said Macron.

    A little more than two weeks after the president's speech, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old school teacher, was beheaded in a Paris suburb by a Muslim immigrant, who reportedly acted upon learning that the teacher had showed his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during classes on freedom of speech.

    A placard read The Police Kills as people gather for a march against police brutality and racism in Paris, France
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    France: Unauthorised Protests Against Police Brutality and Racism Held in Paris - Live Video

    The caricatures were published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 and struck a raw nerve with the Muslim population across the world, and prompted a series of terrorist attacks in France that left 17 people dead and dozens injured.

    Macron strongly condemned the murder of Samuel Paty, which he described as a terrorist attack, dubbing the teacher a hero and pledging to “continue to defend the freedom that you taught so well”.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE
    Turkey to Expand Anti-PKK Operations in Northern Iraq, Erdogan Says

    Macron’s words in their turn landed in Erdogan’s crosshairs, spawning indignation – and massive protests -  well beyond Turkey, with Muslim minorities in chorus accusing Paris of standing in the way of Islam.

    Turkey was the most vocal in urging for a boycott of French products, while President Erdogan advised Macron to pass "mental checks" instead of commenting on matters pertaining to Islam.

    "What is the problem of this person called Macron with Islam and Muslims?” Erdogan asked during a meeting with his Justice and Development Party.

    “What else can be said to a head of state who does not understand freedom of belief and who behaves in this way to millions of people living in his country who are members of a different faith? Macron needs treatment on a mental level”, said the Turkish leader.

    Paris hit back in response, dubbing Erdogan’s statement as unacceptable and recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.

    Yet, Macron later moved to clarify his stance: while stressing he doesn’t personally support the contentious caricatures, he urged to differentiate between Islam and "Islamist terrorism".

    "When I decided to attack radical Islam … my words were distorted. By the Muslim Brotherhood, quite widely, but also by Turkey, which has the ability to influence a lot of public opinion, including in sub-Saharan Africa. I am not attacking Islam, I am attacking Islamist terrorism", Macron told Al Jazeera.

    Related:

    Turkey to Expand Anti-PKK Operations in Northern Iraq, Erdogan Says
    Erdogan: 'It Is Perhaps Time to Debate New Constitution'
    Turkish Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Dutch MP Geert Wilders After He Calls Erdogan a ‘Terrorist’
    Tags:
    Islamism, Islam, NATO, France, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse