Opponents of Prime Minister Pashinyan Gather in Yerevan

Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where a rally against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking place.
A separate rally by Pashinyan's supporters is expected at Republic Square later in the day.
The political crisis in the country has intensified amid a standoff between Pashinyan and the military that erupted last week. The armed forces called for Pashinyan's resignation after he dismissed the deputy chief of staff. The latter had reportedly rejected the prime minister's comments on the alleged setbacks of the Russian Iskander systems in the Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan has treated the calls for his resignation as "a coup attempt" and urged his supporters to take to streets.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)