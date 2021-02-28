Register
08:15 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huge coronavirus-shaped and submarine-shaped balloons float in the Yarkon River during a protest over Israeli governments handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 12, 2021.

    COVID in Israel: Year After First Case Detected, Country Finally Starting to Get Back on Track

    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082140324_0:296:3072:2024_1200x675_80_0_0_bada82de7a27f7a69d91786aa25193d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102281082209971-covid-in-israel-year-after-first-case-detected-country-finally-starting-to-get-back-on-track/

    Three lockdowns, more than 5,700 deaths, and a shattered economy - this is what has happened in Israel since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. Now with more than a third of citizens already vaccinated, the future looks bright but authorities still warn that the situation might spiral out of control if measures are not taken.

    It's been a year since Israel discovered its first coronavirus case, after an Israeli tourist came back from a trip to Italy, where he reportedly contracted the virus.

    But even before that first case was spotted, Israeli authorities were quick to implement a number of restrictive measures that initially raised eyebrows in Israel and the international community.

    At the end of January, Israel's largest airline El Al announced it would cancel all of its trips to and from China. Later on, a similar measure was implemented for other Asian countries and then it was expanded to several European destinations too, including Italy. 

    A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel February 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel February 22, 2021.

    Foreigners were asked to leave the country, tourists were not allowed in, and those Israelis who found themselves stuck abroad and who eventually managed to come back, were forced to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

    First, But Not Last

    Despite those efforts, one month after the discovery of the first coronavirus case, Israel found itself locking down the country.

    All shopping centres were closed, so were public and government offices, theatres, schools, national parks, mosques, and synagogues. Transportation was limited and Israelis could not exceed a 1,000-metre radius from their homes.

    Those measures eventually bore fruit and almost two months down the line, Israel managed to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, receiving kudos from the international community on its quick response and ability to handle the situation. But domestically, that lockdown was harshly criticised, primarily because it pushed up unemployment levels to unprecedented heights, something that played a pivotal role in the decision to open up the country.

    That, however, turned out to be a hasty decision. At the end of June, a month after opening up, the numbers started rising again.

    That surge was partially explained by many Israelis not bothering to adhere to the regulations set by the government, nor did they care to maintain social distancing or wear masks. Another reason for the spike was attributed to mass funerals and weddings continuing to be held, especially in Arab and Ultra-Orthodox communities, and so were illegal parties and prayers.

    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past representations of the Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini flags projected onto a wall of Jerusalem's Old City, marking the day of a signing ceremony in Washington signifying the two Gulf nations' normalization of relations with Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past representations of the Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini flags projected onto a wall of Jerusalem's Old City, marking the day of a signing ceremony in Washington signifying the two Gulf nations' normalization of relations with Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

    By mid-September that non-compliance with basic rules fired back and when the number of new daily cases exceeded 3,000, Israeli authorities announced yet another lockdown.

    For Israelis that was a feeling of deja vu. Once again public and private offices were closed, educational institutions shut down, and restrictions on movement were implemented, eventually bringing the alarming numbers down. But not for too long. 

    At the time, Israeli media outlets reported that many residents continued to breach the regulations set by the government, partially because they were tired of the mess and partially because they were upset with the authorities' inconsistent decisions. 

    Meanwhile, the police and other security forces were struggling to enforce those measures and the result was that Israel went into lockdown yet again, the nation's third in under a year.

    Light at the End of the Tunnel?

    Now with the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine and with more than a third of Israel's nine million people fully vaccinated, authorities are hopeful that a fourth lockdown can be avoided. 

    They are also hoping that a new drug, EXO-CD24 developed by Israel's Ichilov hospital that fights the cytokine storm caused by the virus, will prove efficient. This might dramatically reduce the number of severe patients or those in critical condition and might signify a breakthrough in the way the world handles the pandemic.

    Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

    Yet there are also some reservations. It was recently reported that Israel has registered a 50 percent drop in the amount of people seeking to be inoculated. This is despite several variants of the coronavirus being found in Israel, posing an additional threat to the country's residents.

    With the Jewish holiday of Passover only one month away, these findings are alarming, specifically because Israelis tend to gather for a festive dinner with family and friends, something that could push the currently relatively low cases up.

    And while authorities are now calling on all Israeli citizens to get vaccinated and keep adhering to social distancing and the wearing of masks, the fear is that the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 5,700 people is far from being over. 

    Tags:
    quarantine, quarantine, quarantine, quarantine, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse