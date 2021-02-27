Full 'Snow Moon' Shines in Sky Over Tehran

Sputnik is live from Tehran, Iran as a full “Snow Moon” has lit up the sky on Saturday, 27 February.
The moon's monikers come from Native American folklore and were usually associated with the peculiarities of the entire month in which the full moon occurred.
Just as the name suggests, the Snow Moon heralded the period of snowy conditions and lack of provision, which is why it is also occasionally called the Hunger Moon.
Folklore aside, the full moon occurs when our planet is located between the Sun and our natural satellite, which makes it fully illuminated.
