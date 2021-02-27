Register
12:17 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates

    Bill Gates Offers Optimistic Outlook on Coronavirus Pandemic

    © CC BY 2.0 / OnInnovation/flicker
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/44/1079214422_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_54a80dc8fea8596fc01263ebb5b165d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102271082205812-bill-gates-offers-optimistic-outlook-on-coronavirus-pandemic/

    The development comes several days after the Microsoft co-founder announced that he had taken the second jab of a coronavirus vaccine. Gates has not revealed which inoculation he took, but given that the United States has so far only approved the inoculations developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, he presumably received one of the two.

    Bill Gates has revealed when, according to him, life will start to get back to normal and people will be able to put the safety restrictions introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic behind them. In an interview with CNBC, the 65-year-old said that authorities may lift measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

    "It’s only by late spring or summer that we’re going to get to numbers where you can look at changing your behaviour in a significant way", Gates said.

    The software developer-turned-philanthropist revealed that he plans to wear masks throughout the autumn until infection rates in the United States drop significantly. He emphasised that the measure itself is not some "huge disastrous thing".

    Gates, who donated $1.8 billion to research into SARS-CoV-2 as well as to the development and distribution of vaccines around the world, previously said that developed countries could return to normal by late 2021 if the coronavirus inoculations work. As for the world as a whole, the Microsoft co-founder said it may be free of the pandemic in 2022.

    What is the Situation With the Coronavirus in the United States?

    At the beginning of last month, the United States set a record for the highest number of new daily cases – more than 300,000. However, new cases started going down in the middle of January and have continued to fall this month. According to The New York Times' database, the rate of infection has dropped by 35 percent over the past two weeks and the number of hospitalisations has fallen too.

    However, compared with other countries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus, such as Britain and Italy, the situation in the United States is far from normal. The average number of daily cases last week stood at 68,000.

    According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 70.4 million coronavirus inoculations have been administered in the United States since the immunisation programme started in December 2020.

    Related:

    Bill Gates' Daughter Jokes She Wasn't Microchipped When Taking Coronavirus Vaccine
    Bill Gates Reveals What Caused Deadly Power Outages in Texas
    Tags:
    safety, pandemic, COVID-19, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse