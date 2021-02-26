Register
16:27 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An information billboard near the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline station in Lubmin, Germany.

    'Ongoing Exchange' With US on Nord Stream 2 Acknowledged as Berlin in 'Balancing Act' With Ally

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080707433_0:195:2786:1763_1200x675_80_0_0_1e5c54f9d72d15321f86c30dba624026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102261082198106-ongoing-exchange-with-us-on-nord-stream-2-acknowledged-as-berlin-in-balancing-act-with-ally/

    Amid continuing ‘sanction’ pressure from Washington targeting the almost-completed Russian-Western European Nord Stream 2 energy project, speculation has been rife over whether Berlin has broached the volatile subject with the new US administration of President Joe Biden.

    There is an exchange underway between Washington and Berlin regarding the Nord Stream 2 energy project, that is set to pump an additional 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas to Germany annually, a government spokeswoman acknowledged on Friday according to Reuters.

    No further details have yet been revealed.

    Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry dismissed speculation that there were ongoing talks at its level with the United States about Nord Stream 2, although adding that Berlin would favour it were such consultations launched.

    "I cannot yet report on such negotiations. The fact that we would like such consultations and negotiations has been stated by the foreign minister on several occasions," said German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr on Wednesday at a briefing.

    Germany's government spokesman Steffen Seibert also weighed in on the issue, saying:

    "We know how critical the United States and US politicians have been [toward the Nord Stream 2 project], and that this view is shared not only by the President, but also by part of Congress. I believe our US friends know the German government's position. Of course, this is the topic we are talking about."

    Germany has been walking a tightrope in an effort to keep the pipeline construction going while avoiding alienating its main geopolitical partner.

    The statements from Berlin come after the London-based subsidiary of German company Muenchener Ruck, engaged in reinsuring German and foreign companies, scrapped its contract with Nord Stream 2, amid a Washington review of potential "sanctionable activity" by companies involved.

    The German government reserved making any official comment regarding the development.

    On 24 February, Seibert dismissed moves by a slew of companies to end their contract with the pipeline project as one that was made independently by the respective firms.

    Pipeline in the Crosshairs

    The 745-mile-long twin pipeline, which can carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Germany, has long been in Washington’s crosshairs.

    Recently, the project, which is expected to be finished by late 2021, triggered fresh speculations.

    Nord Stream: a gas pipeline to Europe under the Baltic Sea
    © RIA Novosti
    Nord Stream: a gas pipeline to Europe under the Baltic Sea

    The United States, which has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Nord Stream 2, announced it was continuing to pursue its review of potential "sanctionable activity" that would target companies collaborating with the project. On 22 February, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington sought to carry across the risks of punitive measures to all firms involved.

    On 19 February the administration of US President Joe Biden submitted a report to Congress on its assessment of sanctionable activities related to the pipeline.

    Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, September 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Stine Jacobsen
    Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, September 13, 2019

    No new sanctions were mentioned, according to a report by Bloomberg, yet pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS, which have both already been targeted with US restrictions, were mentioned.

    The US doggedly resorted to scaremongering politics against the project, arguing the pipeline will create too much European dependence on Russian energy supplies. However, Washington has been seeking to promote its own economic agenda, hoping to sell its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU.

    Biden’s administration has described Nord Stream 2 as a "bad deal for Europe," but held back for now from announcing any additional measures against it.

    Germany and Austria have rejected calls to abandon the project despite US pressure, underscoring the commercial nature of the project.

    Earlier in February, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated this stance, saying:

    “On the one hand, this is a commercial project, on the other hand, it has political implications and plays a big role in the transatlantic area.”

    On 23 February Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted the US State Department for its unabated attacks on the project, pointing out that Germany acknowledges it will benefit from the pipeline.

    Her sentiments were echoed by German lawmakers. Steffen Kotre, a member of the German lower house and energy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), said:

    "The US is playing an unfair game, acting against free competition and posing as a colonial ruler. That must be resolutely opposed."

    Related:

    Wintershall Dea Says Completed Nord Stream 2 Investments Before US Slapped Sanctions
    German Lawmakers Blast US for Continuing Sanctions Policy Against Nord Stream 2
    Biden's Lack of 'Decisive Action' Against Nord Stream 2 'Disappointed' Ukrainians, Report Says
    German Gov’t Reserves Comment on Decision of Some Firms to Terminate Contracts with Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream, Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream-2, Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse