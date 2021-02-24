NASA Holds Press Conference on Upcoming ISS Spacewalks

Watch a live broadcast from Houston, US where NASA is holding a press conference to discuss the upcoming spacewalks to carry out further upgrades on the International Space Station (ISS).
The conference brings together spacewalk flight directors Marcos Flores and Chris Edelen, as well as Deputy Manager of the International Space Station Kenny Todd and spacewalk officer Art Thomason.
On 28 February and 5 March, NASA flight engineers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover, together with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, are expected to perform the spacewalks.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
