Register
12:07 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020

    ‘Sense Will Prevail’: Imran Khan Prepares to Settle Kashmir Dispute and Defuse Sino-US Tensions

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/01/1079040180_0:0:2906:1635_1200x675_80_0_0_1d8a2de3409e33d542f16acd407cee26.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102241082169989-sense-will-prevail-imran-khan-prepares-to-settle-kashmir-dispute-and-defuse-sino-us-tensions/

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a crucial role in the US-Taliban Doha peace process in an attempt to bring stability to war-torn Afghanistan. Of late, the PM and Pakistani armed forces chief also expressed their eagerness to settle the decades-old Kashmir dispute with India.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic that New Delhi will agree to end the decades-old dispute over Kashmir in a peaceful manner to bring prosperity to the region. Khan mentioned that he reach out first to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

    “Immediately when I came into power, I approached Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained that the way forward for the subcontinent, for us to resolve differences through dialogue and then improve our trade relationship. I did not success but I am optimistic that eventually sense will prevail,” Khan said while addressing the media in Colombo during his two day visit to Sri Lanka.

    Earlier this month, Khan stated that if India is sincere about seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, Pakistan is "ready to take two steps forward for peace."

    Diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed nations stalled after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's temporary special status in August 2019. However, speculation about the resumption of diplomatic relations has been rife after Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said in a surprise statement earlier this month that "it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions."

    The Indian government maintained its position and said talks would not happen until Pakistan tackled cross-border terrorism. However, Islamabad refuted the allegations and claimed that Pakistan has suffered more by losing lost thousands of citizens amid foreign-sponsored terrorism-related violence across the country.

    The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has been ongoing since 1947. New Delhi claims sovereignty over the entirety of the Jammu and Kashmir region, currently divided by the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

    Playing mediator between China and the US

    Khan also said that he is ready to help ease tensions between China and the US.

    “Pakistan can also play its part in reducing the rising tensions between US and China. Some 50 years back it was Pakistan which opened up China for the United States. It was Pakistan which organised the meeting between Henry Kissinger and Chinese,” Khan added.

    Henry Kissinger was US Secretary of State and is well known for the role he played in Sino-American relations during the Nixon administration, particularly during Nixon's 1972 visit to China.

    Earlier in the day, Wang Wentao, China’s new commerce minister, said that Beijing is ready to "enhance exchanges" with the US regarding trade and economics, and that he's looking forward to cooperating with Washington.  

    The ongoing rivalry between the US and China intensified after former US President Donald Trump announced a series of tariffs on Chinese goods to narrow the trade gap between the two countries. It further escalated when the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei Technologies, ZTE, chipmaker SMIC, and dozens others to restrict China's access to key technologies, including semiconductors and markets in allied nations, citing national security concerns.

    Beijing has repeatedly and sharply denied its technologies pose cybersecurity risks and accused the US of unilaterally violating trade norms.

    Related:

    Imran Khan Terms Modi Govt’s 'Arrogant Expansionist’ Policies Threat to Nepal, China, Pakistan
    Taliban Agree to Hold Talks With Pakistan After Imran Khan’s Visit to US
    Tags:
    Sri Lanka, Imran Khan, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, America, US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse