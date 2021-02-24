'Get Well Soon, Tiger Woods!' Wishes Pour in for Legendary US Golfer in Wake of Car Crash

Legendary American golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalised after being involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles. The law enforcement officials used emergency tools to remove him from his vehicle. He has suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash and underwent surgery.

Well-wishers from the sports world and beyond have taken to the social media to offer their words of support for golf champion Tiger Woods following his automobile accident on Tuesday, including former US president Barack Obama, basketball player Stephen Curry, and several other celebrities.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, former US President Barack Obama posted on Twitter, “Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out.”

“Heal up quickly,” tweeted basketball sensation Stephen Curry.

​Fellow golfer Ian Poulter expressed concern about Woods’ health. He wrote, “Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad.”

​“Fight like a champion,” tweeted boxer Mike Tyson, who wished the golfer a speedy recovery.

​"Asking everyone to pray for Tiger Woods," NBA star Magic Johnson tweeted.

​Tennis star Serena Williams wrote, "We will get through this @TigerWoods."

​​82-time Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour winner Tiger Woods underwent four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017, according to sports website ESPN. He was arrested and briefly jailed in 2017 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The charges were later dropped and he returned to playing golf in 2018.



Tiger Woods today suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash and has undergone surgery. He had to be extricated from his damaged vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On reaching the accident site, the Los Angeles County police found Woods in a conscious state and able to communicate with them. The authorities found no evidence that suggested that he could be under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

