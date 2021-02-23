FAA Administrator Warns of New Safety Risks in Aviation System In Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

US Federal Aviation Administration Director Steve Dickson said on Tuesday that as society return to normality, airline safety measures will have to be more proactive about the industry's ability to facilitate the spread of pathogens like COVID-19.

"All these changes are creating a whole new set of stressors that can inject new safety risks into the system," Dickson said at a Tuesday town hall on commercial aviation safety, "and we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent about that."

Some of the challenges he noted include the early retirement of thousands of veteran airline pilots prompted by the industry's sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic; the safety risks posed by new aircraft designs and the impact they have on ridership; and the likelihood that international flights will remain uncommon for a long time to come as COVID-19 remains a prominent worldwide problem.

Dickson's words echo an earlier warning in December 2020, when he opined that the aviation system in place before March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, "is really not there anymore in the same way."

According to data from the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) released earlier this month, 2020 saw a 65.9% decline in global air travel as compared to 2019, with international traffic down 68.1% and overall air miles down by 75.6%. Domestic decline was lower, at 48.8%, as many governments shut down international air traffic in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, which can be contagious for two weeks before visible symptoms appear.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW