'A Matter For the US': Mexican President Seeks More Info on Arrest of El Chapo's Wife

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been arrested in the United States on drug-trafficking charges. She's accused of helping her now-jailed spouse run his cartel and plot his escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hopes the US will provide more information about the arrest of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

At the same time, the president described Aispuro's arrest in Virginia on Monday as "a matter for the US".

The 31-year-old wife of the drug lord was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday and has been charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

The former teenage beauty queen was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the US. She was also accused of helping El Chapo escape from a Mexican prison back in 2015 and taking part in the plotting of a second jailbreak before he was extradited to the United States.

She is expected to appear before court on Tuesday.

Upon his extradition to the United States in 2017, Guzman, who ran a cartel responsible for smuggling tonnes of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year leadership, was convicted on a number of criminal charges, and is currently serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado.

