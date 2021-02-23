Register
13:08 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 3 February 2021.

    China Slams Canada for 'Shameless' Genocide Vote on 2022 Winter Olympics as Relations Sour

    © REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    3112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082156088_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_152a8553b936d91666cb3194077a5241.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102231082159784-china-slams-canada-for-shameless-genocide-vote-on-2022-winter-olympics-as-relations-sour/

    An anonymous senior government official said in a statement that a non-binding declaration in Parliament would not get results in China, adding that work with international partners was needed. The comments come amid worsening ties between Ottawa and Beijing, namely after several key people have been detained on both sides on numerous charges.

    The Canadian House of Commons voted unanimously on a non-binding measure to declare that China is "committing genocide" against more than a million Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, AP reported on late Monday.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from voting on the measure to relocate the 2022 Winter Olympics due to be held in Beijing, which passed 266-0 in Parliament.

    “There is real suffering going on in China. There is a genocide happening. Our values are not for sale. And Mr Trudeau needed to send that message today and he failed,” Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement.

    But Trudeau declined to call the matter "genocide", adding it was an "extremely loaded" term, according to AP.

    “When it comes to the application of the very specific word genocide, we simply need to ensure that all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before a determination like that is made,” Trudeau said in a statement last week as quoted by AP.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry Response

    China's Embassy in Canada slammed the measure, stating it was a "malicious provocation" of 1.4Bln Chinese people, mainland media reported on Tuesday.

    Genocide had a clear definition in international law and no one could label China as being guilty of the act, an embassy spokesman said, adding that Xinjiang's economic volume had been boosted by more than 200 times and GDP per capita 40 times.

    Life expectancy in the westernmost region had rocketed from 30 to 72 years old, and the population had jumped from 10 million to 12.7 million in 2018, the statement added.

    Canada was urged to reflect on the tragic history of its own indigenous people, the spokesman added.

    (File) In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, a police personnel holding shield and baton guards a security post leading into a center believed to be used for re-education in Korla in western China's Xinjiang region
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Ab-CERD: UN Report Linked to US Color Revolutionaries Trying to Undermine CPEC
    According to the embassy, lawmakers in Canada had never visited China, but used "human rights" to manipulate Beijing's internal affairs politically and play "tough on China" for their own interests.

    Such moves were hypocritical and shameless, the spokesman said while accusing Canada of politicising the Olympics, which would violate the spirit of the competition and damage the interests of athletes.

    China's concerns in Xinjiang were not about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but anti-secessionist and anti-terrorist measures to protect the lives and safety of all ethnicities in the region via preventive measures, it added.

    "Canada's move will not succeed and we urge those politicians to recognise reality and stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop seeking personal interests through Xinjiang affairs and stop its anti-China farce," the spokesman concluded.

    Ongoing Diplomatic Row Between Ottowa and Beijing

    Meng Wanzhou
    Huawei Technologies
    Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Marks Two Years Detained In Canada, Court Fight Against US Extradition Request
    The comments are the latest episode in an ongoing diplomatic row which started when the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, was detained by Canadian authorities in December 2018 on allegations of fraud, which she has strongly denied.

    Chinese authorities later arrested two Canadian citizens - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - in December 2018, just nine days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver. A further two Canadians face the death penalty for selling ketamine in China.

    The news comes just a day after British foreign secretary Dominic Raab called on the United Nations to open an inquiry into China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, stating: "No one can ignore the evidence anymore."

    In an open letter published by the Guardian and others, approximately 180 human rights groups and Canadian MPs have called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics a year before the event is set to take place, citing allegations of human rights abuses in China's westernmost province.

    2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games
    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    China Will 'Seriously Sanction' Boycotters of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Global Times Editor Says
    Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, tweeted in early February China could hit boycotters with "serious sanctions", adding such measures against the major global event would be "unpopular".

    “Boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Games is an unpopular idea and won’t receive wide support. The IOC and athletes will oppose it, and China will enact serious reprisals against any country that follows such a call,” Hu Xijin said at the time.

    Related:

    UK May Pass Genocide Amendment On Future Trade Deals, Citing Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
    China Will 'Seriously Sanction' Boycotters of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Global Times Editor Says
    EU, China's Xinjiang Trade At Historic Highs Amid Sanctions, Human Rights Abuse Claims, Report Says
    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar
    Tags:
    2022 Winter Olympics, allegations, genocide, Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, Xinjiang, measure, vote, Parliament, China, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse