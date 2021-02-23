Facebook to Lift Ban on News Pages in Australia

Facebook will restore Australian news content in the coming days, according to the government.
"The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher have said.
Recently, Australia agreed to alter legislation that would make Facebook pay media companies for news content.
"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia, said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)