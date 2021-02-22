Egyptair Grounds Four Boeing 777s After United Airlines Plane Undergoes Engine Failure

Over the weekend, one of the engines of a United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado, caught fire and fell apart while in transit, subsequently leaving a trail of debris in an area neighborhood before pilots were able to safely land the plane. The incident has prompted a recommendation by Boeing, the plane's manufacturer, to ground its 777 jets.

Egyptair, a state-owned airline based in Cairo, Egypt, announced Monday that it be grounding four of its Boeing 777s in light of recommendations made by both Boeing and the US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Earlier, following the start of an investigation into the Saturday incident, Boeing issued a call for suspending the 777 fleet, specifically the model airplane powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines.

Although United Airlines is the only carrier to fly the Boeing 777 jet within the US, the specified plane makes up part of the fleets kept by Egyptair, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air and Vietnam Airlines, according to Jon Ostrower, the editor-in-chief of The Air Current.

Boeing has indicated that a total of 69 of the aircraft are in use, and that another 59 such planes are currently in storage. The company has stressed that its call for temporarily suspending the aircraft will remain in effect until the FAA has identified an "appropriate inspection protocol" for the plane.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.