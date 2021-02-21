Register
07:49 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence

    Princess Latifa's Best Friend Wants British Queen to Intervene to End Royal's 'Ordeal'

    © AP Photo / Ben Stansall
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082024724_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_2c597a5b37f09feb8106c65d01e5dcf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102211082141980--princess-latifas-best-friend-wants-british-queen-to-intervene-to-end-royals-ordeal/

    On Friday, the UAE Embassy in London claimed that Princess Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is being "cared for at home", and that a video of the princess that circulated earlier in the media was "not reflective of the actual position".

    Tiina Jauhiainen, Emirati Princess Latifa's best friend, has asked Queen Elizabeth II to intervene after the princess claimed she is being held "hostage" in a villa and fears for her life.

    "I am humbly calling upon you to use whatever influence you have with your friend, Sheikh Mohammed, to persuade him to grant Latifa and her older sister Shamsa their wish for freedom or, at least, to supply proof they are still alive", Jauhiainen said in an open letter to the British monarch published by the Daily Mail on Sunday.

    Latifa's older sister Shamsa was reportedly abducted from Cambridge in 2000 and has not been publicly seen since then.

    Referring to the Queen "commanding universal respect", Jauhiainen expressed hope that the monarch's "intervention could help bring the ordeal of these two women to an end".

    In this Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, eats a meal with Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, right, in Dubai, United Arab Emirate
    © AP Photo / United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
    In this Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, eats a meal with Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, right, in Dubai, United Arab Emirate

    Jauhiainen has been friends with Princess Latifa since she was hired by the royal family as a martial arts instructor in 2010.

    Her personal plea to Queen Elizabeth comes a few days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in London argued that the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is being "cared for at home".

    "Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals", the embassy said, adding that a video of the princess that circulated earlier in the media and her alleged predicament were "not reflective of the actual position".

    Video of Princess Latifa in 'Villa-Jail'

    ​Earlier this week, the BBC broadcast a secretly recorded footage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, in which she claims that she was being held in a villa against her own will. According to the footage, which has not been independently verified, the villa "had been converted into jail".

    In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    © AP Photo / United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
    In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Neither the UAE government nor 71-year-old Sheikh Mohammed commented on the video, but in 2018 the UAE said that Princess Latifa was "at home and living with her family in Dubai", publishing photographs of her having dinner with former Irish President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson.

    The video's release was followed by Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab demanding that the ruler of Dubai provide proof that his daughter Princess Latifa is "alive and well".

    "When there's a human rights issue or a very sensitive case we do not shirk our responsibilities", Raab added.

    This undated image from video provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based for-hire advocacy group long critical of the United Arab Emirates, shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler, in a 40-minute video in which she says she's planning on fleeing the country in Dubai, UAE
    © AP Photo / Detained in Dubai
    Britain Demands Proof Princess Latifa Is Alive And Well As UN Demands Answers From Ruler Of Dubai
    Following the release of the footage, the United Nations also urged the UAE to provide evidence that the princess is safe and sound.

    Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum has not been publicly seen since she attempted to flee her home country in 2018, managing to reach India's west coast via Oman. However, she was reportedly tracked down and captured by Indian forces, who handed her over to the UAE.

    Related:

    UK Media Alleges Runaway Wife of UAE Sheikh Had ‘Inappropriate Intimacy’ With British Ex-Officer
    Princess Haya: Runaway Wife of UAE Sheikh Asks UK Court for Protection – Report
    UAE Pardons UK National Who Allegedly Confessed to Being MI6 Agent
    Tags:
    ordeal, Intervention, princess, Queen Elizabeth II, United Arab Emirates, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse