Bitcoin's Value Shoots Past $57,000 Breaking Previous Record

Bitcoin's value has surged past $57,000, according to a graph provided by Coindesk. The world's most popular digital currency broke the $57,000 ceiling at 12:14 GMT but then slid back a little only to report gains again. As of 12:32 GMT its value is estimated at $57,127.70.
In less than 24 hours, the cryptocurrency added more than $2,000 in value continuing the upward trend it has experienced over the past few weeks.
Bitcoin has been extending gains since its value soared in January when electric vehicle company Tesla confirmed a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency.
On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency surpassed the $50,000 mark.
Bitcoin is currently the biggest digital currency in terms of market capitalisation. It was launched in 2009 after being invented a year prior by Satoshi Nakamoto, whose actual identity remains unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)