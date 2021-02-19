US Unlikely to Target German Companies With Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2, Reports Say

The administration of new US President Joe Biden may submit a report on the issue to Congress on Friday, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing its sources. The proposed sanctions list is expected to include only a small number of Russia-linked entities.
According to Bloomberg, Biden's administration is trying to stop the project without entering a confrontation with Germany, which is a close US ally in Europe.
Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, has been the subject of US pressure, as Washington views the endeavour as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such claims, saying this is a purely economic project, also noting that the US is trying to suppress it in a bid to sell American gas to Europe.
