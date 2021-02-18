Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine for San Marino Seized by Milan Customs Service, Report Says

According to the media outlet, the batch of the Russian vaccine was blocked by customs authorities due to the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not authorized the vaccine for use in the European Union and thus the vaccine cannot be imported to the bloc.
In January, the medical authorities of San Marino and the Italian Health Ministry reached an agreement that the Italian authorities, within the framework of bilateral cooperation, will deliver to the republic vaccines for 25,000 people. The entire population of San Marino is slightly over 33,000 people. However, the deliveries did not materialize, stalling the microstate's vaccination campaign. The situation forced authorities in San Marino to explore the possibility of using Russian made Sputnik V vaccine and establish appropriate contacts, including with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
On Tuesday, La Serenissima reported about the possibility of an early delivery of a batch of the Russian vaccine to San Marino, calling it "an operation of high diplomacy."
