Live Updates: WHO Says Number of New COVID-19 Cases Falling Worldwide

Currently, among the most affected nations are the US (27.7 million infected, 487,000 deaths), India (10.9 million cases, 155,000 fatalities), and Brazil (9.9 million cases, and a death toll of over 240,000).
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 2.418 million; over 109.4 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The number of new global cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is decreasing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
"The number of global new cases reported has continued to fall, with 2.7 million new cases last week, a 16% decline over 500,000 fewer new cases compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths reported also fell, with 81,000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week," the WHO said.
"A total of five out of six WHO regions reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean Region showing a 7% rise. Europe and the Americas continue to see the greatest drops in absolute numbers of cases. Meanwhile, the number of new deaths declined in all regions," it said.
