First US Citizen Vaccinated With Sputnik V in Crimea

The ministry said that Bevan, who is married to a Russian citizen who also received a jab, was the first US citizen to have been administered the Russian vaccine in Crimea.
Bevan, aged 78, has been living in Yevpatoria with his wife for more than a year, after arriving from the suburbs of Washington. After his vaccination, he told reporters that he trusted the Russian vaccine and saw no need going to the United States to get inoculated against COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Chairman of the Committee on People's Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations Yuri Hempel said he received requests from citizens of EU member states willing to come to the peninsula and get vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, given their trust in its efficiency.
