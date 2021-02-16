Register
11:02 GMT16 February 2021
    In this photograph provided by the Indian Army, tanks pull back from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, 10 February 2021.

    Large PLA Convoy Retreating From Pangong Lake as China Dismantles Bunkers, Tents in Ladakh - Videos

    World
    India and China have announced a phased, mutually-agreed disengagement process, according to which troops and other military assets will be moved back to their permanent bases from Pangong Tso. The months-long border stand-off erupted between the two sides over the border infrastructure and patrolling at Pangong Lake.

    The Indian Army released pictures and videos of a fast-paced disengagement from the north bank of Pangong Tso on Tuesday that shows the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) removing or dismantling the structures that had been in place since April 2020.

    A 20-second clip shows PLA tents and bunkers being dismantled in the Pangong area of eastern Ladakh. Chinese forces also removed their jetty on the northern banks of the Pangong Tso, as well as a helipad.

    ​In an another video, a large PLA convoy is seen retreating from the Pongong Tso flashpoint. The disengagement process between the two countries started after an agreement was reached between the military commanders of India and China on 10 February.

    ​Earlier this week, disengagement took place on the southern bank of Pangong Tso from where PLA's Type-99 tank and Indian Army's Russian-made T-72 tank scaled down from the Chushul heights.

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking in parliament on 11 February, said that Indian soldiers will move back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is near Finger 3. Similarly, PLA troops will go back to their permanent post, which is beyond Finger 8 and is known as Sirijap, a location that was captured by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the 1962 War.

    Pangong Tso is located in eastern Ladakh which is marked by Fingers 1 through 8. India controls the western portion of the 45-km lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. As per the agreement reached between the two countries on 10 February, patrolling between Finger 4 and Finger 8 will be temporarily suspended.

    The months-long standoff started when Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a brief duel over a patrolling disagreement in Pangong Tso in April 2020. New Delhi accused Beijing of erecting permanent infrastructure on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control while China came forward with similar allegations against India.

