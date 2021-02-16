Register
06:09 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

    Ex-Belgian PM Accuses Von Der Leyen of 'Prolonging Drastically' COVID Pandemic with Vaccine 'Fiasco'

    © AP Photo / Johanna Geron
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082088552_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_79c2f041f0af7243bb86edf441256c68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102161082088596-ex-belgian-pm-accuses-von-der-leyen-of-prolonging-drastically-covid-pandemic-with-vaccine-fiasco/

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen drew sharp criticism last month when she hastily proposed triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol that effectively established a hard border dividing the Emerald Isle over COVID vaccine export concerns. The decision was quickly reversed after a severe backlash.

    Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt has given a rough assessment of the European Commission President, accusing Ursula von der Leyen of poisoning relations between the EU and the United Kingdom with the Irish border disaster.

    “The use of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol has been a diplomatic disaster that destroyed in a few seconds the seriousness of the negotiations with the UK conducted by Michel Barnier for more than three years,” Verhofstadt, who was one of the European parliament’s key negotiators, told the Sunday Times.

    Triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol – part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement - allows either signatory to the deal to override it if the accord leads to “economic, societal or environmental difficulties” that cannot be resolved.

    Diplomats in Brussels maintain that the plan to trigger the article, without any consultations with London, Dublin or Belfast, was personally driven by von der Leyen in opposition to some of her own advisors, as the EU Commission chief was trying to put the flow of vaccines produced in the bloc under control and prevent any jabs from being leaked to the UK through the Irish backdoor. To some EU staffers, however, the plan looked more like von der Leyen’s personal vendetta towards the UK over Brexit rather than any rational decision.

    Apart from the Irish border issue, Brussels and London have also been at loggerheads over custom checks introduced between Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a part of Brexit agreement, that had disrupted trade flow between parts of the United Kingdom.

    EU’s Vaccine Crisis

    While the Irish border proposal was quickly dropped following an outcry from British, Irish and European officials, von der Leyen – who apologised for the Article 16 “mistakes” - has remained under scrutiny over her poor management of coronavirus vaccine roll-out, which Verhofstadt dubbed a complete “fiasco”.

    “A fiasco I called it and a fiasco it is. After two months, the rollout of vaccines is dramatically low in Europe. On average, no more than 4 percent of European citizens have received a first dose,” said the politician, who is a current Member of the European Parliament.
    The European Parliament's top Brexit official Guy Verhofstadt addresses European lawmakers during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    The European Parliament's top Brexit official Guy Verhofstadt addresses European lawmakers during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

    Verhofstadt accused the EU Commission president of “prolonging drastically the COVID pandemic on mainland Europe” with often ill-thought measures, such as the introduction of vaccine export authorisation that was announced at the end of January to control the flow of jabs, 75% of which are made in the bloc. The former leader of Belgium raged that the union’s mass vaccination programme still remains limited due to the EC’s mismanagement of procurement deals.

    “The EU is a world leader in producing vaccines yet there is a lack of supply in every EU country. It’s a lack not seen in the same dramatic proportions in the US, Canada or the UK. In the US nearly 10 percent of the population has had a first shot. In Britain it’s 20 percent,” Verhofstadt explained.

    According to the official, there was now a need on the European Commission’s part to “renegotiate, with binding commitments and mandatory timelines, and speed up the authorisation of upcoming vaccines.”

    Is Britain’s Strategy Riskier?

    UK’s vaccination efforts, despite being widespread and arguably much more successful than those in the EU, with nearly 22% or Britons already receiving their first jabs, have also been heavily scrutinised by France.

    French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune believes that the UK is “going faster because they have relied heavily on the first injection,” which he says is a “strategy of massive vaccination with more risks”.

    “If we take a look at the number of people who have had both injections in the UK and the EU, France included, we see that the number of fully vaccinated people is lower in the UK,” Beaune said.

    “What is happening in the UK is not something I would like to have here,” the official added.

    According to estimates, France so far has vaccinated slightly more than 4% of its population of more than 67 million.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Ursula von der Leyen, Belgium, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse