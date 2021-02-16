Register
05:18 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination campaign amid a third COVID-19 lockdown, at a drive-through vaccination centre in Haifa, Israel, 6 January 2021.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel to Ease Lockdown Restrictions on 21 February

    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (293)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081833959_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_816a3e11b07ca9f3a0aaf5e93f7f8519.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102161082088135-covid-19-live-updates-israel-to-ease-lockdown-restrictions-on-21-february/

    According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus death toll has topped 2.407 million, while more than 109 million cases of the infection have been confirmed.

    The United States, India, and Brazil are the worst-hit in terms of the number of registered coronavirus cases, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and India, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Meanwhile, compulsory hotel quarantine rules for citizens arriving from 33 high-risk countries went into effect in the UK on Monday; a new coronavirus strain was detected in Great Britain in December 2020.

    Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.     

    New messages
    • 05:11

      South Korea Agrees to Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines for 23 Million More People

      South Korea has agreed to additionally purchase coronavirus vaccines for another 23 million people, which includes Pfizer vaccines for another 3 million people and Novavax vaccines for 20 million people, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a government meeting.

      "The government, in addition to the already approved vaccine supplies for 56 million people, added vaccines for another 23 million people and ensured a total purchase of vaccines for 79 million people," the prime minister, whose speech was shown on YTN TV, said.

      He said the country's government was doing everything to ensure that there was enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire population and create herd immunity by November, which was South Korea's goal. At the same time, due to supply disruptions and fierce competition for the vaccine, "uncertainty is gradually increasing" about vaccine supply in the first half of this year.

      "In this regard... we signed a contract to supply the Pfizer vaccine for another 3 million people in the second quarter and agreed to postpone vaccine delivery for 500,000 people to March from the volume that was contracted to arrive in the second half of the year ... The receipt of Novavax vaccines for 20 million people has been approved, from the second quarter we will begin to vaccinate people with it," Chung said.

    • 04:32

      COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel to Ease Lockdown Restrictions on 21 February

      Israel's Corona Cabinet has approved a new round of quarantine easing, in particular regarding the operation of shopping centers and markets, the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health said in a joint statement.

      "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Corona Cabinet to continue discussing the plan for exiting from the lockdown and the Green Badge outline. The Cabinet approved in principle the second and third phases of the Health Ministry exit plan," the statement said.

      "The second phase will begin at 07:00 on Sunday, 21 February 2021... Malls, open shopping centers and markets, street stores, museums and libraries will be allowed to open according to the stringent Purple Badge. Houses of worship will also be permitted to open (10:20, according to the choice of the house of worship)," it said.

      People who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine + one week and people who have recovered will be allowed to attend gyms and studios, cultural and sports events, fairs, houses of worship, hotels and swimming pools.

    live
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Israel to Ease Lockdown Restrictions on 21 February
    +
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (293)
    Tags:
    infection, lockdown, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse