Mideast Quartet Special Representatives Agree to Meet Regularly, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

Russia was represented by the Russian foreign minister's special envoy for Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov, the United States by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs at the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr.
"The Russian side emphasized the importance of creating necessary conditions for early resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet to resolve fundamental issues of the final status on a well-known international legal basis, which envisions the creation of two states - Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and safety," the ministry said.
"The participants agreed to hold their meetings in the Quartet format on a regular basis," the statement said.
"During the conversation, prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Washington on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement track were discussed, including in the format of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators. The Russian side welcomed the US' readiness to resume its full participation in the Quartet," it added.
The Middle East Quartet is a group created with the participation of the EU, Russia, the US and the UN to consolidate efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.
